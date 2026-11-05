Niners' stars trying to heal before Raiders arrive

There probably have been teams in recent NFL history that needed a bye more than the San Francisco 49ers.

But one would be hard-pressed to name any, given how many key players the Niners had unavailable in Week 7 when they fell 29-20 in Atlanta for their first loss after six consecutive wins.

San Francisco returns to action on Sunday against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, but it's not clear how many of the walking wounded will be ready to play. Perhaps an unprecedented two bye weeks would have been better?

Running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring), wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. McCaffrey is the team's leading rusher and tied for the team lead in receptions, while Evans ranks second in receiving yards and third in catches. Samuel has three touchdowns on just 16 catches.

The news appears to be better on defense, where Nick Bosa (calf) practiced in a limited capacity for the first time since September. And the 49ers traded for Indianapolis defensive lineman DeForest Buckner during their bye week, welcoming him back to the franchise after 6 1/2 seasons away.

"It means everything," said linebacker Fred Warner of Buckner's return. "It was special when I found out that we got him. I'm excited. I know he's excited. It's rare you get a second opportunity to come home."

Despite all the injuries, San Francisco leads the NFC West by 2 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. That's largely because quarterback Brock Purdy is playing some of the best football of his career, completing 69.2% of his passes for 1,748 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Purdy's performance has helped the 49ers average 28.1 points, good for fourth in the NFL, and convert exactly half their third downs. Only the Cincinnati Bengals are better.

While San Francisco tries to return to the win column, Las Vegas (4-4) found its way back there last week by outscoring the New York Jets 38-33 to end a four-game losing streak. Kirk Cousins threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns to continue a splendid half-season.

Cousins, who has thrown for 2,124 yards and 19 touchdowns in eight games, owns his highest quarterback rating since 2023. He has done it without much of a running game to boot as the Raiders are 31st in rushing with just 77.3 yards per game.

Second-year running back Ashton Jeanty might not be the starter this week. Jeanty is averaging only 3.1 yards per carry and got just two rushes last week, while rookie Mike Washington Jr. set career highs for carries (25) and yards (83).

First-year coach Klint Kubiak said Jeanty will remain "a big part of our team," but also said that Jeanty and Washington will compete for carries on a week-to-week basis.

"I think it's always a moving target," Kubiak said.

Despite the uncertainty at running back and the inconsistency of a defense that ranks next-to-last with 28.8 points allowed per game, Las Vegas already has won more games than it did in 2025. But the four wins have come against teams with a combined 5-24 mark.

Starting cornerback Darien Porter (groin), who missed all but one play last week, did not practice on Wednesday. Nine others found their way on the injury report, but tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Kwity Paye were full participants.