Rams could see return of All-Pro Myles Garrett vs. Commanders

Two teams looking to move up in their division races meet Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams oppose the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md.

The Commanders (2-4-1), coming off a 27-10 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, could post consecutive wins for the first time since a four-game run to close the 2024 season. Washington is two games behind the NFC East-leading New York Giants (4-2-1), who host the Commanders on Nov. 12.

The Rams (4-4) have won two straight, including a 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for second in the NFC West behind the San Francisco 49ers (6-1).

Los Angeles All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett (arthroscopic knee surgery) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. Their status for Sunday was uncertain.

"It's exciting. It's great to be able to get him back out there," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Garrett.

Washington shut down Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee last week but now face a much tougher challenge in Matthew Stafford.

"Give him as different looks as possible, but at this point he's seen everything," Commanders linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson said. "He's not an MVP by accident, so you've got to limit him as much as possible. It's going to start up front, kind of creating as much havoc as possible and getting him off his spot."

Stafford passed for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Chargers, while running backs Blake Corum and Kyren Williams combined for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

"I'm not necessarily as interested in balance as much as how do we consistently move the ball and score points," McVay said Wednesday. "But if you are able to have the threat of both and you keep people off balance ... that's when we've been at our best offensively."

The Rams boast the NFL's fourth-ranked offense (384.4 yards per game). The Commanders are 20th (327.1).

Washington's Jayden Daniels has yet to throw an interception this season in five games. Against the Eagles, he led the offense to 27 unanswered points, completing 16 of 29 pass attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

On Sunday, he could be dodging both Garrett and fellow All-Pro Aaron Donald.

"You've got to look out for them, the two of them," Daniels said. "Can't treat them like nobody else, but whoever's out there that plays. Byron Young and the other guys on the defensive line are really good, and you've got to be aware of them."

Los Angeles ranks fifth in team defense, allowing 301.1 yards per game, while Washington is 20th (342.1).

Both teams lost players to season-ending injuries this week.

McVay said Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylen Watson would undergo right shoulder surgery.

Washington lost its second defensive tackle in a week as Javon Kinlaw underwent knee surgery shortly after Daron Payne sustained a broken foot. Running back Jeremy McNichols, who left the Philadelphia game with a foot injury, was placed on injured reserve.

Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) did not practice on Wednesday. Tight end John Bates (shoulder), guard Sam Cosmi (knee) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (shoulder) were limited.

Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (back), tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs), safety Kam Curl (foot) and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) missed the Wednesday practice. Linebacker Grant Stuard (hamstring), guard Steve Avila (hamstring) and wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) were limited.

The Rams won the teams' last meeting, 28-20 on Dec. 17, 2023, in Los Angeles, as Stafford passed for two touchdowns.