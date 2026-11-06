Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams among 3 starters returning vs. LSU

After a bye week, No. 5 Alabama is expected to get a big boost ahead of its matchup against No. 14 LSU on Saturday, with wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, center Racin Delgatty and defensive tackle Terrance Green set to return from injury.

Both Coleman-Williams (knee) and Delgatty (lower leg) had missed Alabama's past two games. Coleman-Williams, who underwent arthroscopic meniscus surgery, had led Alabama's receiving corps at the time of his injury.

Coleman-Williams had 23 receptions for 415 yards and four touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's first six games and has scored 18 total touchdowns in his three-year Alabama career.

Delgatty's return is a big boost for the Tide, who started Mal Waldrep Jr. at center during the former's absence. Waldrep's versatility will be impactful for Alabama, as left guard William Sanders' status remains uncertain ahead of the matchup. He was questionable on the most recent SEC availability report.

Green, who had been dealing with a lingering foot injury since he exited in the second quarter on Oct. 10 vs. Georgia, had been particularly missed against run-heavy offenses like Tennessee's.

As the trio of starters returns to action, Alabama will look to avoid its third loss of the season to remain in a solid spot in the playoff race.