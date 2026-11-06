Browns QB Shedeur Sanders named starter Sunday vs. Saints (NFL)

Barry Reeger

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

NFL

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders named starter Sunday vs. Saints

By Field Level Media

Nov 6, 20265 hours ago

With Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the New Orleans Saints, Shedeur Sanders was named the starter by head coach Todd Monken on Friday.

Monken did not indicate if Watson would be active for the game and possibly serve as the backup to Sanders. Watson has been in concussion protocol since Tuesday.

Sanders, 24, started seven of the eight games he played as a rookie last season while Watson was out for the year following Achilles tendon surgery. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Browns went 3-4 in his starts.

In spot duty this season, Sanders is 3-of-3 passing for 2 yards in two games.

Watson, 31, has led Cleveland to a 5-3 record this season by completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Colorado in 2025, Sanders is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who also coached his son with the Buffaloes.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...