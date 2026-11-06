Jets WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) out vs. Chiefs

The New York Jets ruled out wide receiver Garrett Wilson for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a concussion.

Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. will look to carry the load for the Jets (2-6), who are mired in their second three-game losing streak of the season.

Mitchell recorded a career-high 142 receiving yards in a 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, while Cooper totaled 11 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 6 and 7.

"You can't replace Garrett Wilson -- he's a unique player," offensive coordinator Frank Reich said. "On the other hand, we're not afraid. Did you see the game AD had? Did you see the games Coop has had? We have a lot of confidence in our guys.

"They're different players, so maybe you do slightly different things. If Garrett's up, then we'll do Garrett things. If he's not up, then we'll do AD things or Coop things or whatever the case may be. You have to try to play to your player's strengths."

Wilson, 26, leads the team in receptions (43), receiving yards (527) and receiving touchdowns (three) in eight games (all starts) this season.

He has 358 catches for 4,171 yards and 21 scores in 66 career games (61 starts) since being selected by New York with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.