Pats RB TreVeyon Henderson addresses medical condition

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson explained on Friday that his absence is due to an "unusual" neurological condition that left him hospitalized.

Henderson, 24, has been away from the team since Oct. 29, when he popped up on New England's injury report with an illness. He missed the Week 8 win at Miami and has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against Green Bay.

"Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days," Henderson posted on social media. "During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable.

"I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions. I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health.

"My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities."

The Patriots' 2025 second-round draft pick asked for "continued prayers and privacy as we focus on my health and recovery."

Henderson has rushed 52 times or 203 yards and one touchdown and caught five passes for 45 yards in six games this season as the backup to starter Rhamondre Stevenson.

Henderson made the NFL's all-rookie team in 2025 after compiling 1,132 yards from scrimmage and scoring 10 touchdowns in 17 games (four starts). He added 76 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards in four playoff games as the Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.