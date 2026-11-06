Ravens acquire veteran QB Jacoby Brissett from Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens acquired veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

The teams did not disclose the terms of the deal but multiple outlets reported the Cardinals received a fourth-round pick in 2027 and a seventh-round selection in 2028. Baltimore reportedly also received a fifth-round pick in 2027.

The Ravens were in the market after two-time MVP Lamar Jackson sustained a right thumb injury on the first offensive play of last Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley left the game in the second quarter with a turf toe injury that reportedly will end his season.

Baltimore (4-5) lost its fourth consecutive game and was unable to mount a passing attack during Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano made his first career NFL start and completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards and two interceptions.

Brissett, 33, will have more than a week to get up to speed before the Ravens' Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 16.

He has played for six NFL franchises over 11 seasons. He was in his second season with Arizona, where he compiled a 4-16 record as a starter.

First-year Arizona coach Mike LaFleur benched Brissett on Sunday with the Cardinals trailing the Dallas Cowboys 17-3. He was replaced by Gardner Minshew, who rallied the team to a 33-30 win in overtime.