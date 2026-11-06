Sean McVay: Rams DE Myles Garrett to return vs. Commanders

Head coach Sean McVay plans to have defensive end Myles Garrett available when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon at Landover, Md.

McVay said the Rams will activate Garrett from injured reserve with the intention of having him play in Sunday's game. It would be the first game action for Garrett since Week 1, when he aggravated an existing knee injury and underwent arthroscopic surgery in September.

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns for two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse, a first-round pick in 2027 and two additional picks. Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and set the single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025.

Garrett's availability will allow the Rams to unleash their dream pairing up front with defensive tackle Aaron Donald. When the Rams traveled to Australia for the season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Donald was working his way back into football shape following his return from retirement.

Garrett could be on a snap count on Sunday, but his exact limit is to be determined.

"He has progressed really well, made a tremendous impact in practice on Wednesday and Thursday (and) feels really comfortable with the game plan," McVay said. "And it's been great having him out there."