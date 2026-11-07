Brock Taylor's 6 FGs help Vanderbilt net first SEC win

Behind six field goals from Brock Taylor -- including two beyond 50 yards -- Vanderbilt notched its first Southeastern Conference win of the season, beating Mississippi State 25-23 Saturday in Starkville, Miss.

Taylor drilled a 55-yard kick with 1:46 remaining in the game for Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-5 SEC), which secured its first win over Mississippi State (4-5, 2-5) since Oct. 2, 2004.

The Bulldogs made it interesting near the end when AJ Swann connected with Sanfrisco Magee on a 30-yard scoring strike with 37 seconds to play, slicing the deficit to 25-23. The two-point conversion pass attempt to Marquis Johnson failed, however .

Jared Curtis completed 17 of his 27 passes for 168 yards to lead the Commodores, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Swann started for the second week in a row, this time against his former team, going 23-for-36 for 254 yards and two touchdowns. He was picked off once as the Bulldogs lost their fifth in a row and had their homecoming game spoiled.

Vanderbilt finished with 328 yards. Mississippi State tallied 297.

Trailing 16-0 at halftime, the Bulldogs needed something to go their way on the opening drive of the second half.

Swann made it happen by connecting with Magee on a 65-yard scoring strike at the 11:20 mark of the third quarter, cutting the Vanderbilt lead to 16-7. Magee caught the ball wide open just past the midfield logo and raced untouched to the end zone.

The Bulldogs caught a big break on the ensuing drive when Will Whitson recovered the ball on a fumble forced by Tyshun Willis' sack at the Vanderbilt 14-yard line and returned it for a score as Mississippi State pulled within two at 16-14 with 10:28 showing on the clock.

Vanderbilt answered with 3:58 left in the third. An illegal substitution penalty on a fourth-and-1 play from the Mississippi State 31 forced the Commodores to settle for a field goal.

Taylor connected from 54 yards out, stretching the lead to 19-14. His 34-yard kick with 12:50 left in the game made it 22-14.

Kyle Ferrie's 26-yard field goal cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 22-17 with 4:56 left but Vanderbilt held on.

Both teams entered the day desperate for a win.

Taylor made three first-half field goals, including a 38-yarder with 2:59 left in the opening quarter for a 3-0 lead.

The lone touchdown of the half came from Sedrick Alexander, who ran straight ahead through the defense on a 2-yard run with 6:18 to go until halftime.

Jordan Matthews set up Taylor's last field goal with an interception. He picked off a pass at the Mississippi State 44-yard line and returned it down the Bulldogs' sideline before being tackled inside the 30-yard line.

Mississippi State punted on four of its six first-half possessions and managed only 71 yards, including just 26 on the ground.