Browns' Deshaun Watson out of protocol; Shedeur Sanders to start vs. Saints

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has cleared concussion protocol but remains questionable to play against the host New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named the starting quarterback versus the Saints by head coach Todd Monken on Friday.

Monken did not indicate if Watson would be active for the game and possibly serve as the backup to Sanders. Watson had been in concussion protocol since Tuesday.

Sanders, 24, started seven of the eight games he played as a rookie last season while Watson was out for the year following Achilles tendon surgery. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Browns went 3-4 in his starts.

In spot duty this season, Sanders is 3-of-3 passing for 2 yards in two games.

Watson, 31, has led Cleveland to a 5-3 record this season by completing 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Colorado in 2025, Sanders is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who also coached his son with the Buffaloes.