CJ Carr fires 3 TD passes as No. 11 Notre Dame knocks off No. 1 Miami

CJ Carr passed for 319 yards and three touchdowns as No. 11 Notre Dame held on for a 31-24 win over No. 1 Miami on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.

Micah Gilbert made nine catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame (8-1). Jordan Faison had a touchdown reception, and Nolan James Jr. rushed for a touchdown. Carr completed 29 of 40 passes.

Darian Mensah recorded 276 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 24-of-42 passing for Miami (8-1). Cooper Barkate had 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and Elija Lofton caught seven passes for 113 yards and a score.

Fighting Irish fans stormed the field after Miami's last-ditch play from its own 38-yard line ended with a fumble.

The hosts led by 21 points in the third quarter before the Hurricanes injected drama into the final period.

Notre Dame scored on the game's first possession as Spencer Porath kicked a 44-yard field goal.

The Fighting Irish made it 10-0 with 14:02 to go in the second quarter. Carr fired a pass down the right sideline for Faison, who secured the ball and tapped his toe inbounds for a 27-yard touchdown.

Miami cut the deficit to 10-3 with 6:25 remaining in the second quarter. The Hurricanes faced fourth-and-goal from the Notre Dame 1-yard line, and they opted for Jake Weinberg to kick a 19-yard field goal to make it a one-score game.

Notre Dame pulled ahead 17-3 in the final minute of the first half. Carr completed a half-dozen passes during a dominant eight-play, 81-yard drive, and he capped it off with an 18-yard touchdown strike across the middle to Gilbert.

The second half started the way the first half ended.

Carr marched the Fighting Irish down the field and completed a 20-yard TD pass to Gilbert to boost Notre Dame's lead to 24-3.

Mensah and the Miami offense steadied themselves on the following drive to pull within 24-10. Mensah tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Lofton, who made a remarkable effort to catch the ball along the left sideline and get his right foot down inbounds.

The Hurricanes struck again to pull within 24-17 with 5:29 left in the third quarter. Barkate hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass from Mensah.

Notre Dame responded with a 51-yard scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by James. That put the Fighting Irish ahead 31-17 with 12:55 remaining.

The Hurricanes refused to quit. Barkate caught a quick slant from Mensah for a 1-yard touchdown that brought Miami within 31-24 with 9:53 to play.