Cowboys secure bowl eligibility for the first time in 3 years with rout of Wildcats

Caleb Hawkins ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown through the air to help Oklahoma State blow out Kansas State 66-28 on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan.

Hawkins was far from the only Cowboys player to have a big day.

Drew Mestemaker threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns and cornerback LaDainian Fields had two interceptions.

Oklahoma State's 66 points were its most since 2015 and its most against the Wildcats in the 73 meetings between the programs.

It was the most points allowed by Kansas State since the final game of the 2020 season.

The Cowboys had struggled early in conference play, not taking a lead into halftime in any of their first five Big 12 games.

But there was no such slow start Saturday.

Hawkins broke away for 31 yards on Oklahoma State's first offensive play and then two plays later, Mestemaker hit Justin Bowick for a 32-yard touchdown.

Kansas State hit back initially, with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Blake Barnett to Derrick Salley Jr.

The Cowboys grabbed the lead for good on Hawkins' 21-yard touchdown run on the next drive then after a turnover on downs, Hawkins followed with a 37-yard touchdown run.

Mestemaker completed his first 10 passes before Logan Bartley returned an interception for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Oklahoma State's offense bounced right back, though, and by halftime the Cowboys led 49-14.

Fields came into the day tied for the FBS lead with five interceptions and added to that total with a second-quarter interception off Barnett and another in the third quarter off Dillon Davis after the Wildcats made a quarterback change.

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023.

Mestemaker has thrown for 300 or more yards in eight consecutive games and reached 200 or more in 24 consecutive games, the longest active streak in FBS.

Hawkins added six catches for 71 yards as the Cowboys outgained the Wildcats 565-327.

Rodney Fields Jr., an Oklahoma State transfer and cousin to LaDainian Fields, rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown for Kansas State (4-5, 1-5), which lost its third consecutive game.