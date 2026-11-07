Dylan Riley, No. 25 Boise State overwhelm Colorado State

Running back Dylan Riley gained 300 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns, and No. 25 Boise State beat Colorado State 64-38 for its eighth straight win Saturday in Fort Collins, Colo.

Riley rushed 19 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 88 yards and a score, and returned a kick for 20 yards for the Broncos (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference.) He finished one yard short of Doug Martin's school record.

Max Cutforth completed 16 of 19 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a score, leading the Broncos to a season high in points. Rasean Jones caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Hauss Hejny completed 14 of 25 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a TD for Colorado State (3-6, 1-4), which has dropped six of its last seven.

Boise State gained 669 yards -- 352 on the ground -- against the team that entered with FBS-worst marks in total defense (526.4 yards per game), rushing yardage (261.1 ypg) and scoring defense (42.4 ppg).

The Broncos led 29-10 at halftime and, after the Rams punted to open the third quarter, Terrious Favors capped a 75-yard drive when he took a toss from Cutforth and went 29 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

Hejny threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Maher on a crossing route and the Rams were within 36-17 with 8:22 left in the third quarter.

On their next drive, Boise State converted a third-and-10, and two plays later, Riley ran 31 yards for a touchdown.

Hejny's 9-yard touchdown pulled the Rams within 43-24.

Cutforth scored from the 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter, and Colorado State answered on Hejny's 18-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Smith Jr.

After the Broncos' Harry Stewart III ran for touchdowns of 43 and 6 yards, K'saan Farrar of the Rams hit Lavon Brown for a 7-yard score for the 64-38 final.

On Boise State's second play from scrimmage in the game, Cutforth found Riley out of the backfield for a 73-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The Rams answered with five-play, 75-yard drive and Oliver Lundberg went 9 yards for a score to make it 8-7.

On the next drive, Riley took a handoff on fourth-and-1 from the Rams 42, made one cut and raced untouched to the end zone for his second score of the quarter.

On their next possession, Cutforth found Matt Wagner for a 15-yard score and the Broncos led 22-7 with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

After a Colorado State field goal, Boise State drove 75 yards with Cutforth connecting with Jones for a 35-yard touchdown that made it 29-10.