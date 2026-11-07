Explosive plays, tough defense propel No. 19 Iowa past Northwestern

Hank Brown passed and ran for one touchdown apiece and Braeden Jackson returned a kickoff for a score as No. 19 Iowa defeated host Northwestern 24-10 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Iowa (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) outgained Northwestern 296-286 while limiting the Wildcats to 1-for-11 on third downs and forcing three turnovers on downs. L.J. Phillips Jr. rushed for 128 yards on 21 carries for the Hawkeyes.

Playing for an injured Aidan Chiles, Wildcats backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol passed for 181 yards and a 2-yard touchdown toss to Joseph Himon II with 1:50 left.

Wildcats kicker Jackson Kleather connected on a 45-yard field goal to draw Northwestern within 14-3 with 4:14 to go in the third quarter. But Jackson responded by returning the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.

An upper-body injury to Chiles hampered the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3). The dual threat, who scored 23 total touchdowns through the team's first eight games, was ruled out in a game-time decision.

Northwestern hoped to test Iowa's defense with a steady dose of running backs Caleb Komolafe and Himon II. Komolafe, the first part of that one-two punch, carried the ball just seven times for 25 yards after shaking off an apparent early injury.

Marchiol was the Wildcats' leading rusher with 52 yards on 23 carries.

Iowa visited the end zone on the opening drive, covering 75 yards in seven plays and 3:50. Brown capped the possession with a 21-yard touchdown run, a career-long rush.

Sparked by linebackers Cam Buffington (12 tackles) and Jayden Montgomery (nine tackles, one sack), the Hawkeyes forced the Wildcats to punt on their first two possessions.

Iowa marched 97 yards in seven plays after the second punt in that sequence. Brown found Tony Diaz for a 24-yard touchdown with 13:25 left in the second quarter. Phillips Jr. had a 45-yard run on the second play of the drive to put the Hawkeyes near midfield.

Brown was 16-for-21 passing for 126 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Northwestern fell to 5-1 at home this season while allowing six sacks. Griffin Wilde and Luke Dehnicke both had five catches for 52 yards.

The Hawkeyes have won five consecutive games against the Wildcats.