Falcons place RB Brian Robinson on IR with hamstring injury

The Atlanta Falcons placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Saturday, ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid.

Robinson has missed two games due to the injury and is expected to miss at least four more.

Robinson, 27, rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 53 carries through six games. He also had five receptions for 30 yards. He is tied for the team lead among running backs with the four rushing touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the club signed running back Khalil Herbert to the active roster from the practice squad.

Herbert was selected by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round (217th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He has spent time with the Bears (2021-24), Bengals (2024), New York Jets (2025) and Falcons (2026). In 65 career games (13 starts), he has 422 carries for 1,978 yards and nine touchdowns along with 56 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensive end James Pearce Jr. has been activated from his eight-game suspension but remains questionable for Sunday's game with a back injury. Offensive tackle Cameron Williams (ankle) has been downgraded to out.