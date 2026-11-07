Florida State snaps road losing streak with win over Boston College (College Football)

Eric Canha

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs the ball against Boston College Eagles defensive lineman Christian Hudson (55) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

College Football

Florida State snaps road losing streak with win over Boston College

By Field Level Media

Nov 7, 20263 hours ago

Freshman Amari Thomas rushed for his first two career touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter, propelled visiting Florida State to a 31-24 win over Boston College on Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Seminoles (4-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) strung together consecutive 14-yard scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including a 90-yard string over 8:16 to break a three-game skid and win Rick Stockstill's interim head coaching debut at his alma mater. The victory also snapped a 12-game road losing streak.

Thomas got around the edge for the ultimate 11-yard score, finishing an 86-yard day on 17 carries. Quarterback Ashton Daniels also ran for a touchdown while going 15-of-26 for 178 yards through the air.

Mason McKenzie was 15-of-27 for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Boston College (4-5, 2-4) offense, which jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and had a late drive into inside the opposing 30-yard line fall short.

Bo MacCormack III rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Florida State turned a 17-7 deficit into a 21-17 lead after back-to-back touchdowns late in the first half, including Gabe Panikowski's 1-yard run on a fake field goal with 51 seconds left.

In the third, an injury to McKenzie following a scramble temporarily forced in backup Grayson Wilson, who threw an interception on 3rd-and-19. Marcus Upton then grabbed Boston College's own pick, setting up back-to-back trick plays with McKenzie back on the field, including a 2-yard shovel pass to Javarius Green after the line spun in a circle.

Florida State tied it at 24-24 with 13:22 left, settling for Panikowski's 22-yard boot after getting 1st-and-goal at the 5-yard line.

The Eagles chewed up the first 7:22 off the clock on a 13-play drive that ended with a MacCormack 6-yard run before Lombardo knocked throguh a 48-yard field goal.

Daniels' 4-yard keeper brought the Seminoles into a 10-7 game early in the second. Jasen Lopez broke off a 40-yard punt return to set up the 5-play march to the end zone.

After two penalties put the Eagles into a 2nd-and-30 hole on the ensuing drive, McKenzie found Kaelan Chudzinski for a 26-yard reception before Nedrick Bolden Jr.'s 29-yard reception along the sideline two plays later made it 17-7.

The blow-for-blow continued with Daniels finding Micahi Danzy on three plays before a 20-yard Thomas touchdown run, helping the Seminoles back within three with 6:03 left before halftime. Panikowski's fake field goal on a flip from holder Carter Jula score followed.

Florida State center Bradyn Welch-Joiner was carted off the field following a leg injury in the second quarter.

--Field Level Media

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