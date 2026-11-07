Florida State snaps road losing streak with win over Boston College

Freshman Amari Thomas rushed for his first two career touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter, propelled visiting Florida State to a 31-24 win over Boston College on Saturday at Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Seminoles (4-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) strung together consecutive 14-yard scoring drives in the fourth quarter, including a 90-yard string over 8:16 to break a three-game skid and win Rick Stockstill's interim head coaching debut at his alma mater. The victory also snapped a 12-game road losing streak.

Thomas got around the edge for the ultimate 11-yard score, finishing an 86-yard day on 17 carries. Quarterback Ashton Daniels also ran for a touchdown while going 15-of-26 for 178 yards through the air.

Mason McKenzie was 15-of-27 for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Boston College (4-5, 2-4) offense, which jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and had a late drive into inside the opposing 30-yard line fall short.

Bo MacCormack III rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Florida State turned a 17-7 deficit into a 21-17 lead after back-to-back touchdowns late in the first half, including Gabe Panikowski's 1-yard run on a fake field goal with 51 seconds left.

In the third, an injury to McKenzie following a scramble temporarily forced in backup Grayson Wilson, who threw an interception on 3rd-and-19. Marcus Upton then grabbed Boston College's own pick, setting up back-to-back trick plays with McKenzie back on the field, including a 2-yard shovel pass to Javarius Green after the line spun in a circle.

Florida State tied it at 24-24 with 13:22 left, settling for Panikowski's 22-yard boot after getting 1st-and-goal at the 5-yard line.

The Eagles chewed up the first 7:22 off the clock on a 13-play drive that ended with a MacCormack 6-yard run before Lombardo knocked throguh a 48-yard field goal.

Daniels' 4-yard keeper brought the Seminoles into a 10-7 game early in the second. Jasen Lopez broke off a 40-yard punt return to set up the 5-play march to the end zone.

After two penalties put the Eagles into a 2nd-and-30 hole on the ensuing drive, McKenzie found Kaelan Chudzinski for a 26-yard reception before Nedrick Bolden Jr.'s 29-yard reception along the sideline two plays later made it 17-7.

The blow-for-blow continued with Daniels finding Micahi Danzy on three plays before a 20-yard Thomas touchdown run, helping the Seminoles back within three with 6:03 left before halftime. Panikowski's fake field goal on a flip from holder Carter Jula score followed.

Florida State center Bradyn Welch-Joiner was carted off the field following a leg injury in the second quarter.