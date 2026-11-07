Gunner Stockton produces 5 TDs as No. 2 Georgia pummels No. 10 Ole Miss

Gunner Stockton threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another on Saturday night to help No. 2 Georgia cruise past No. 10 Ole Miss for a 42-7 victory in Southeastern Conference play in Oxford, Miss.

Stockton completed 9 of 15 for 186 yards while rushing for a 15-yard score for Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC), which avenged its Sugar Bowl loss to the Rebels from last season. Talyn Taylor caught four passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns, while Nate Frazier rushed for 107 yards for the Bulldogs, who outgained Ole Miss 481-252.

Trinidad Chambliss threw for 170 yards and an interception for Ole Miss (6-3, 4-3), which saw its 16-game home winning streak come to an end.

Georgia extended its 28-point halftime lead to 35 on Stockton's 6-yard touchdown pass to Taylor with 1:37 left in the third quarter.

Ole Miss finally found the end zone with 10:43 remaining in the fourth, when Shekai Mills-Knight rushed up the middle for an 8-yard score to cut the deficit to 35-7.

On the third play of the next Georgia drive, Stockton hit Taylor on a 65-yard score to push the margin back to 35 and clinch the pivotal SEC win.

Chambliss was replaced by Deuce Knight at quarterback after that Georgia score.

After Ole Miss punted on its first drive, Georgia went 72 yards on seven plays and took the lead on a 4-yard rush to the left side by Craig Dandridge Jr.

A second Rebels punt was followed by another Georgia score. With the Bulldogs starting at their own 4-yard line, Jaden Reddell rushed for 19 yards to the 42-yard line on the drive's third play. Stockton then connected with Taylor at the Ole Miss 29 and he raced to the end zone for a 58-yard score to give the Bulldogs a 14-0 edge.

Lucas Carneiro missed a 56-yard field goal attempt on Ole Miss' drive.

Stockton hit Reddell for 23 yards on Georgia's next drive, leading to Ethan Barbour's 3-yard touchdown reception to extend the lead to 21-0 with 14:16 left in the second quarter.

The visitors added to the lead with Stockton's 15-yard touchdown rush with 2:42 left in the first half to make it 28-0.

Chambliss was picked off by K.J. Bolden on Ole Miss' last drive of the first half, before Peyton Woodring missed a 49-yard field goal as time expired in the first half for Georgia.