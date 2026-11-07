Katin Houser vaults streaking Illinois past Nebraska

Katin Houser threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, Collin Dixon had two TD receptions and Illinois extended its winning streak to four games with a 24-13 victory over Nebraska on Friday in Champaign, Ill.

Dixon had eight receptions for 129 yards and Hudson Clement caught five passes for 87 yards as the Illini (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) continued to rise in the conference standings after opening league play with consecutive defeats. Jordan Anderson caught a touchdown pass.

Houser was 22-of-36 passing for Illinois, which overcame the loss of running back Javari Barnett after he was taken off the field on a cart midway through the second quarter with a left foot injury.

Anthony Colandrea threw for 284 yards with a touchdown and Jamal Rule had 69 yards rushing as the Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4) saw their losing streak extend to four games.

Colandrea was 32-of-43 passing while Nebraska kicker John Hohl missed a pair of first-half field goals, including one from 54 yards just before halftime. The Cornhuskers had four drives of at least 11 plays and none of them led to points.

Nebraska took a 7-0 lead with 9:29 remaining in the first quarter when Mekhi Nelson completed a 98-yard drive in 10 plays with a 15-yard TD run.

Illinois got even at 7-7 with 1:48 remaining before halftime when Houser's 3-yard TD pass to Dixon completed a seven-play, 73-yard drive. It was Dixon's program-record 11th TD reception of the season.

The Illini went ahead 14-7 on the opening drive of the second half when Anderson caught a 5-yard TD pass to finish off a 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Dixon's second TD reception came with 13:38 remaining in the game on a 6-yard pass from Houser for a 21-7 lead.

The Cornhuskers pulled within one score with 10:44 remaining when Jacory Barney Jr. finished off a 51-yard catch-and-run off a pass from Colandrea. But Colandrea misfired on a 2-point conversion attempt as Illinois maintained a 21-13 lead.

Illinois responded with a 76-yard drive that included a 58-yard pass from Houser to Dixon, but the Illini had to settle for a 21-yard field goal from Ethan Moczulski for a 24-13 lead with 7:51 remaining.

Nebraska turned the ball over on downs twice in the final 2:17 as Illinois sealed the victory.