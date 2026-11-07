Louisville piles up rushing yards, dominates Georgia Tech

Wide receiver Tre Richardson accounted for 104 total yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard scoring run, as Louisville routed Georgia Tech 44-17 on Saturday night in Atlanta.

The fourth straight win for the Cardinals (6-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) was also the 100th career victory for coach Jeff Brohm, in his fourth season at Louisville after stints at Western Kentucky (2014-16) and Purdue (2017-22).

Lincoln Kienholz threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns on 17-for-25 passing and added 81 rushing yards on nine carries as the Cardinals amassed 251 of their 456 yards on the ground. It's the fourth time in the last five games and sixth time this season that Louisville has gained at least 200 yards on the ground.

Louisville outscored the Yellow Jackets 21-0 during an 8:26 stretch of the first half to take control of the game. Richardson scored on an 8-yard pass from Kienholz to put the Cardinals ahead 10-3 with 3:26 left in the first quarter. After a three-and-out by the Yellow Jackets (2-7, 1-5), Kienholz drove the Cardinals 64 yards in eight plays and connected with TreyShun Hurry on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 12:31 left in the first half.

Hurry matched a career high with eight receptions and set a personal best with 104 yards. Richardson caught four passes for 52 yards.

Georgia Tech went three-and-out again, and on the next series, Richardson took an end-around 52 yards to put the Cardinals ahead 24-3 with 10 minutes to go before halftime.

The lead was 27-3 in the final minute of the first half, but Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza, who split drives with Grady Adamson, led the hosts on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Fuhrmann to cut the deficit to 17 with 10 seconds left in the second quarter.

Mendoza threw for 148 yards and a score on 13-for-25 passing. Adamson went 12-for-19 for 93 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Louisville outgained Georgia Tech 305-141 in the first half, with the Yellow Jackets netting just three yards on the ground.

In losing their fourth straight, the Yellow Jackets, who finished with 350 yards, converted just 4-of-17 on third downs and 3 of 7 on fourth downs.