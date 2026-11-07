Nebraska fires OC Dana Holgorsen amid four-game losing skid

Nebraska fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, head coach Matt Rhule announced Saturday.

The move comes one day after the Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) lost their fourth consecutive game with a 24-13 setback at Illinois.

"Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season," Rhule said in a statement. "As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program -- including wins and losses -- and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted.

"While there are many areas that need improvement, our offensive plan and execution is simply not working. Earlier today, I relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties. As I have recently shared, Dana has a fantastic offensive mind, he is a strong leader, and he has done great work here at Nebraska. But simply, we need a change. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will take over play-calling duties."

Nebraska scored at least 31 points in each of its first five games before failing to score more than 17 in any of the four consecutive defeats. The Cornhuskers return to action next Saturday against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J.

"The Nebraska fan base has high expectations and I embrace them, and I also know of their passionate support of the young men in our program," Rhule said. "I hope they will continue to be there for our players with very important games still ahead. Our entire program is determined to finish this season strong."

Holgorsen, 55, was fired as head coach at Houston following the 2023 college season. He had a 31-28 record in five seasons with the Cougars.

He previously was the head coach at West Virginia (2011-18) and posted a 61-41 record.