No. 22 Arizona escapes TCU with FG in final minute

Michael Salgado-Medina kicked a 37-yard field goal with 38 seconds left to lead No. 22 Arizona to a 29-28 win over TCU on Friday night in a Big 12 Conference game in Tucson, Ariz.

The Wildcats (7-2, 4-2) trailed by eight with 1:45 to go before getting a 15-yard touchdown pass from Noah Fifita to Quincy Craig, then after a failed 2-point conversion, Zuri Watson recovered a pooched onside kick. After three run plays, Salgado-Medina hit the game-winner, then Tyrese Boss sealed the win with an interception with 29 seconds remaining.

Fifita threw for 313 yards and two TDs and also ran for a score, while Giovanni Richardson had 11 catches for 171 yards for Arizona, which won its seventh straight at home for its longest home win streak since 1993-94.

Jaden Craig ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for TCU, going 28 of 41 for 232 yards. Kari Ashley had 14 catches for 95 yards and Jordan Dwyer added nine catches for 86 yards and a TD for the Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4).

Down 14-10 at halftime, Arizona retook the lead on a 9-yard TD run by Fifita that came after Tre Smith blocked a 50-yard field goal attempt by TCU's Kyle Lemmermann. The Horned Frogs went back ahead 21-17 late in the third quarter on a6-yard TD catch by Dwyer.

The Wildcats cut it to one on a 23-yard field goal to open the fourth quarter, but TCU extended it to 28-20 on a 2-yard Craig run with 6:35 to go.

Arizona scored on its first two possessions, a 20-yard TD catch by Isaiah Mizell and a 43-yard field. TCU's first chance at points came early in the second quarter but Lemmermann was wide right from 37 yards out.

Craig scored on a 7-yard run to get the Frogs on the board with 8:53 left before halftime, then Hudson Hooper returned an interception 93 yards to put TCU up 14-10 with 4:09 left in the half.