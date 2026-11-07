No. 23 Oregon scores 38 straight to stun No. 12 Ohio State

Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns as No. 23 Oregon scored 38 unanswered points to rally for a 41-28 Big Ten victory over No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus.

Hill rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns and Dakorien Moore caught seven passes for 56 yards and a score as the Ducks (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) shrugged off a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to win for the second week in a row.

Freshman Luke Fahey made his second career start for the injured Julian Sayin and was 36 of 50 for 360 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio State (6-3, 4-2), which lost for the second straight week.

Jeremiah Smith had three catches for 46 yards in the first quarter, but the Heisman Trophy candidate wasn't targeted again until the fourth quarter and finished with seven catches for 133 yards and one score.

The Buckeyes got 16- and 8-yard TD runs from Bo Jackson on two of their first three drives and seemed in control.

But Oregon used a fake punt to turn the momentum around and scored 14 points in the final 1:25 of the half to seize a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Ducks trailed 14-3 when Ohio State defensive back Jaylen McClain dived but could not make an interception at the 50 on third down. Oregon then faked a punt and Teitum Tuioti took the snap, ran to the line and passed to fellow edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei for 30 yards to the Ohio State 39.

That drive led to a Hill 9-yard rushing score. After Fahey was intercepted with 1:06 left, the Ducks went 59 yards -- capped with a 2-yard run by Jamari Johnson out of an exotic spread formation as time expired.

Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Hill broke down the right sideline for a 48-yard score and a 24-14 lead.

After the Buckeyes turned the ball over on downs in their own territory, Moore made a one-handed grab for an 11-yard touchdown and a 31-14 lead midway through the third quarter as the Buckeyes lost their second straight game.

Raiola's 15-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith with 12:02 to play made it 38-14 and marked the first time Ohio State had allowed 38 consecutive points since 1999 against Wisconsin.

Smith caught a 13-yard touchdown pass with 3:25 left, then snagged a 57-yard bomb to set up a Nate Roberts 15-yard score with 44 seconds to go.