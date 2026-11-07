No. 8 UCLA outclasses Minnesota for 9-0 start

Ty Dieffenbach passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 8 UCLA surged in the second half for a 34-20 win over Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Wayne Knight added 109 rushing yards and a touchdown for UCLA (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten Conference), which has won its first nine games of the season for the first time since 1998. Aidan Mizell had two catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Noah Fox-Flores caught a touchdown pass.

Drake Lindsey completed 19 of 37 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Minnesota (5-4, 3-3). Darius Taylor rushed for 46 yards and a score, and George Rohl caught a touchdown pass.

UCLA jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Mateen Bhaghani made a 37-yard field goal to put the Bruins on top 3-0 with 12:20 remaining in the first quarter.

UCLA finished its next drive with a touchdown to pull ahead by double digits. Knight rushed for a 1-yard score to punctuate a seven-play, 62-yard drive.

Minnesota cut the deficit to 10-7 with 9:47 to go in the second quarter. Taylor bounced off a would-be tackler and stretched across the goal line for a 3-yard touchdown.

The Golden Gophers evened the score at 10-all as time expired at the end of the half. Luke Drzewiecki kicked a 38-yard field goal.

UCLA regained a 17-10 lead with 9:07 remaining in the third quarter. Dieffenbach hit Fox-Flores in stride across the middle for a 27-yard touchdown.

Minnesota battled back again. Lindsey lofted a pass into the end zone, and Rohl made a leaping grab for a 4-yard touchdown to even the score at 17 with 12:50 to play.

UCLA's offense needed only one play to retake the lead. Mizell got behind the Minnesota secondary, and Dieffenbach found him for a 75-yard catch-and-run score to make it 24-17 with 12:41 remaining.

Minnesota pulled within 24-20 with 7:31 left on a 36-yard field goal by Drzewiecki.

Dieffenbach tossed his third touchdown pass of the second half to make it 31-20 with 7:21 remaining. Mizell once again got behind the defense and hauled in a pass on the first play of the possession for yet another 75-yard score.

A 36-yard field goal by Bhaghani made it 34-20 with 3:18 to go.