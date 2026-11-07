Nolan Hauser's four field goals help Clemson slide past Syracuse

Nolan Hauser made four field goals and Jahiem Lawson had a 22-yard fumble return touchdown to help Clemson escape against host Syracuse with an 18-13 win in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday.

Tait Reynolds threw for 161 yards and rushed for 61 for Clemson (6-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won its second straight game to reach bowl eligibility. In place of the injured Gideon Davidson, Jarvis Green rushed for 85 yards for the Tigers, who have won six of their last eight.

Steve Angeli completed 18 of 40 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown for Syracuse (4-5, 2-5), which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Hauser's 54-yard field goal gave the Tigers a 12-6 advantage with 7:25 left in the third.

On the next Syracuse possession, Angeli was hit by Kourtney Kelly, forcing a backwards pass, which was recovered and returned by Lawson for 22 yards for Clemson's only touchdown.

Clemson's two-point conversion attempt was denied, leaving the Tigers' lead at 18-6.

The Orange threatened to score the first offensive touchdown, but Angeli was picked off by Ashton Hampton in the end zone with 6:03 left in the fourth.

After a Clemson punt, Syracuse finally found the end zone with 3:12 remaining, as Angeli hit Daunte Bacheyie for a 33-yard touchdown.

Facing a third-and-eight on Clemson's last drive, Reynolds scampered for a 10-yard run. Two plays later, Reynolds ran for 13 yards to help the Tigers escape.

Green began the day with a 53-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, leading to Hauser's 32-yard field goal.

Syracuse answered with a 13-play drive and evened the score on Tripp Woody's 26-yard field goal.

Clemson opened its second drive with another 53-yard gain, as Reynolds hit Bryant Wesco Jr. on a pass to Syracuse's 22-yard line. The Tigers settled for Hauser's 36-yarder.

Hauser came up short on a 57-yarder on Clemson's next possession, just the second miss for the junior this season.

Angeli hit Justus Ross-Simmons for 23 yards to help set up Woody's 46-yarder to tie the score at 6 with 6:07 remaining.

Wesco hit T.J. Moore on a double-pass that picked up 36 yards, pushing Clemson's next drive to Syracuse's 8-yard line. The Tigers lost yardage on each of the next three plays, leading to Hauser's 37-yard field goal with 2:06 left in the half.

After a Syracuse punt, Reynolds was picked off by Davien Kerr at Syracuse's 39-yard line. The Orange couldn't capitalize and Clemson led 9-6 at halftime.