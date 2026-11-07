Oklahoma's 20-play TD drive fuels upset of No. 24 Florida

John Mateer threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns to lead Oklahoma to a 23-7 victory over No. 24 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

Playing their first game under interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten following the firing of Ben Arbuckle earlier in the week, the Sooners' offense showed plenty of life from the start.

But a drive that began late in the third quarter provided the exclamation point on Oklahoma's most complete offensive performance of the season.

The Sooners (5-4, 3-3 SEC) put together a 20-play, 89-yard drive that consumed 12:45, their longest drive in at least 18 years.

Oklahoma converted five third downs on the possession before Mateer connected with Isaiah Sategna for a 6-yard touchdown with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 20-7.

The Sooners finished 10-for-18 on third down.

Oklahoma outgained Florida 351-203 and held the Gators (5-4, 3-4) to 70 rushing yards.

The Sooners converted a pair of third downs on their opening drive, including a 41-yard completion to Rocky Beers, before settling for a field goal.

The visitors extended their lead to 10-0 with a 15-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that lasted more than seven minutes.

The possession ended with Mateer's 3-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hansen, a Florida transfer.

It marked the first time Oklahoma had scored on its first two drives since joining the SEC in 2024.

Florida got on the board late in the second quarter after Bailey Stockton's 31-yard punt return gave the Gators possession in Oklahoma territory. Jadan Baugh capped the ensuing drive with a 15-yard touchdown run, diving to touch the pylon.

The Sooners took a 13-7 lead into halftime after Tate Sandell made a 48-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

Midway through the third quarter, Florida went for it on fourth down from the Oklahoma 17-yard line, but Tramell Jones Jr.'s pass was intercepted in the end zone by Courtland Guillory.

Beers finished with four catches for 72 yards, while Mateer added 56 yards on the ground.

Jones completed 10 of 22 passes for 133 yards and two interceptions for Florida. Duke Clark had four receptions for 70 yards.