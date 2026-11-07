Rams activate DE Myles Garrett, place DB Jaylen Watson on IR

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is expected to play Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Landover, Md.

It would be the first game action for Garrett since Week 1, when he aggravated an existing knee injury and underwent arthroscopic surgery in September.

Also on Saturday, the Rams activated running back Ronnie Rivers from injured reserve, placed defensive back Jaylen Watson on IR and elevated long snapper Jake McQuaide and cornerback Damarion Williams from the practice squad.

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns for two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse, a first-round pick in 2027 and two additional picks. Garrett is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and set a single-season record in 2025 with 23 sacks.

Garrett's availability will allow the Rams to unleash their dream pairing up front with defensive tackle Aaron Donald. When the Rams traveled to Australia for the season-opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Donald was working his way back into football shape following his return from retirement.

Garrett, 30, could be on a snap count on Sunday, but his exact limit is to be determined.

He is the first player in NFL history (since sacks started being recorded in 1982) to notch at least 12 sacks in six straight seasons (2020-25). He is third among active players in career sacks (125.5) behind Von Miller (138.5) and Cameron Jordan (132).

Rivers, 27, rushed five times for 19 yards in two games this season.

Watson, 28, will miss the remainder of the season with a right shoulder injury that he aggravated during Sunday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He originally dislocated the shoulder in a Week 3 loss to Denver.

Watson has 24 tackles, one interception and nine passes defended in seven games (all starts) this season, his first with the Rams.