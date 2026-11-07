Report: Colts listening to trade offers for QB Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts have fielded calls from multiple teams interested in acquiring quarterback Daniel Jones, ESPN and NFL Network reported Saturday.

The Colts (2-6) reportedly are "willing to listen to any offers" for Jones, who is scheduled to make his ninth start of the season on Sunday against the visiting Dallas Cowboys (3-5).

The Baltimore Ravens reached out about Jones before acquiring veteran QB Jacoby Brissett in a deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

Previous reports indicated Indianapolis is also engaged in trade discussions for running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The Colts traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 27.

Jones, 29, has completed 60.4% of his passes for 1,542 yards with five touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, his second with the Colts.

Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts in March that included a $44 million signing bonus. The deal includes a $10.51 million injury guarantee for 2027 that becomes fully guaranteed March 15 if he is still on the Colts' roster, according to ESPN.

Indianapolis has quarterbacks Riley Leonard and former first-round pick Anthony Richardson on the roster.