Report: Commanders to activate DT Jer'Zhan 'Johnny' Newton from IR

The Washington Commanders will activate defensive tackle Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton from injured reserve this weekend, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

Newton has worked his way back from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in the preseason. He is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

He returned to practice on Oct. 28 to open his 21-day window.

Newton will be needed with the Commanders ravaged by injury at the position. Daron Payne is out for the season with a foot injury, while Javon Kinlaw underwent surgery for a knee injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Newton, 24, has totaled 82 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defensed in 33 career games (13 starts) with Washington. He was selected by the Commanders in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Illinois.