Report: Ravens not expected to trade RB Derrick Henry

The reeling Baltimore Ravens are not expected to trade star running back Derrick Henry ahead of Tuesday's deadline, ESPN reported Saturday.

Baltimore (4-5) has dropped four straight games to fall into last place in the AFC North.

The Ravens put an end to the speculation and recently informed Henry they have no intention of trading him, league sources told ESPN.

There had been suggestions that two of Henry's former NFL coaches -- John Harbaugh of the New York Giants and Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots -- might be interested in acquiring his services, per ESPN.

Henry, 32, has turned a league-high 175 carries into 689 yards with eight touchdowns through nine starts in his third season in Baltimore.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time NFL rushing leader tops all active players in rushing attempts (2,837), rushing yards (13,707) and rushing touchdowns (130) in 162 career games with the Tennessee Titans (2016-23) and Ravens.

Henry ranks third all-time in rushing touchdowns and seventh in rushing yards.