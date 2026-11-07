Report: Texas WR Cam Coleman out vs. No. 18 Missouri (College Football)

Scott Wachter

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

College Football

Report: Texas WR Cam Coleman out vs. No. 18 Missouri

By Field Level Media

Nov 7, 20266 hours ago

Texas star wide receiver Cam Coleman has been ruled out for Saturday afternoon's game against No. 18 Missouri, ESPN reported.

Coleman had been considered a game-time decision for the seventh-ranked Longhorns (6-2, 3-2 SEC) due to a shoulder injury.

Per the report, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons is expected to play. Simmons, who has a team-best 10 1/2 sacks this season, also had been a game-time decision due to an ankle injury.

Coleman has a team-leading seven touchdown receptions to go along with 23 catches for 409 yards this season.

The 6-foot-3, 204-pound Coleman transferred to Texas from Auburn, where he had 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2024-25.

--Field Level Media

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