Ryan Hopkins throws 3 TDs in first start as Wisconsin beats Rutgers

True freshman Ryan Hopkins passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns in his first start as Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 31-10 victory over visiting Rutgers in a Big Ten matchup Saturday in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin led 13-10 at the half as the teams combined for more field goals than touchdowns, but Hopkins had a pair of touchdown passes after the break. Gavin Lahm added three fields goals for the Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), who became bowl eligible.

Hopkins completed 18 of 24 passes to eight different receivers as Wisconsin outgained the Scarlet Knights 363-255.

Hopkins saw his first significant action last week, relieving season-long starter Colton Joseph in the second half in Wisconsin's 30-0 loss at Iowa, completing 8 of 13 passes for 93 yards.

AJ Surace, starting in place of injured Dylan Lonergan, completed 14 of 24 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown for Rutgers (2-7, 1-5), which lost its third straight.

Wisconsin stretched its lead to 16-10 with 4:52 left in the third quarter on Lahm's 22-yard field goal, his third of the game.

The Badgers forced a three-and-out and Hopkins engineered a 59-yard scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard pass to Ryan Schwendeman. The two-point conversion pushed the lead to 24-10 late in the third period.

Jacob Harris turned a short reception on third-and-16 into a 66-yard touchdown pass up the right sideline to make it 31-10 with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Hopkins put the Badgers in front 7-0 midway through the first quarter with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Eugene Hilton Jr. to cap an eight-play, 86-yard drive.

Jack Scullion brought the Scarlet Knights within 7-3 entering the second quarter with a 45-yard field goal. Rutgers kept the 48-yard drive alive with two third-down conversions.

Lahm countered with a 51-yard field goal midway through the second period to put the Badgers up 10-3, but Rutgers responded with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Surace's 30-yard scoring pass to Dyzier Carter brought the Scarlet Knights even at 10-all with 3:21 left in the half.

Lahm added a 26-yard field goal with 24 seconds left in the half.