Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Utah beats No. 9 BYU in Big 12 showdown

Devon Dampier passed for 177 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 87 yards with two more scores as undefeated No. 3 Utah outlasted No. 9 BYU 28-20 in a titanic Big 12 Conference showdown in Salt Lake City.

The Utes roared out of the gate by scoring two touchdowns early in the game before BYU rallied with 20 consecutive points to carry a six-point lead to halftime. Utah regained the lead late in the third quarter and added to the margin early in the fourth.

BYU had a final possession, taking over at its own 48-yard line with 54 seconds left and no timeouts. Bear Bachmeier's eventual Hail Mary pass was picked off in the end zone with 2 seconds left.

Bachmeier finished 21-of-35 passing for 272 yards and a touchdown with four interceptions for BYU, while Legend Glasker had seven receptions for 118 yards and a TD.

No. 7 Texas 34, No. 18 Missouri 20

Arch Manning threw three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to Raleek Brown in the fourth quarter, to lead the visiting Longhorns past the Tigers in Columbia, Mo.

Brown scored twice overall, both in the final period, and rushed for 85 yards in a key game for College Football Playoff positioning. Jermaine Bishop Jr. and Derrek Cooper also scored on passes from Manning, helping Texas (7-2, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) set up another pivotal conference game at LSU next week.

Naeshaun Montgomery scored on a 72-yard touchdown from Austin Simmons for Missouri (6-3, 3-3), who will play at No. 2 Georgia next week.

No. 8 UCLA 34, Minnesota 20

Ty Dieffenbach passed for 303 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bruins surged in the second half for a win over the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis.

Wayne Knight added 109 rushing yards and a touchdown for UCLA (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten Conference), which has won its first nine games of the season for the first time since 1998. Aidan Mizell had two catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Noah Fox-Flores caught a touchdown pass.

Drake Lindsey completed 19 of 37 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Minnesota (5-4, 3-3). Darius Taylor rushed for 46 yards and a score, and George Rohl caught a touchdown pass.