Brock Purdy helps 49ers trounce turnover-prone Raiders

Brock Purdy threw for two touchdowns Sunday and ran for a third as the San Francisco 49ers stopped the visiting Las Vegas Raiders 38-17.

Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 232 yards with an interception as San Francisco improved to 7-1. Christian McCaffrey ran for a score and 68 yards on 18 carries while catching a touchdown pass.

In falling to 4-5, Las Vegas delivered a performance rife with mistakes. Kirk Cousins hit 22 of 32 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown but tossed three interceptions, including a 35-yard pick-six to Jaden Dugger on the first play of the second half.

Tight end Michael Mayer lost a fumble at the goal line after a 24-yard reception late in the third quarter with the Raiders poised to cut into a 28-17 deficit. Instead, Fred Warner recovered and San Francisco cashed it in with 36 seconds left on Purdy's 37-yard strike to Jordan Watkins.

Las Vegas finished with five turnovers, all in the second half, and gained just 240 total yards. It managed a measly 24 yards on 15 rushes.

The 49ers set the tone on their first three drives, carving up a defense that entered the day ranked 26th in points allowed. They scored touchdowns after 12, 13 and 12-play drives, forcing the Raiders to chase the game for the day's remainder.

McCaffrey plunged in from the 1 with 9:32 left in the first quarter to cap a 69-yard march, followed by a 1-yard run by Purdy that polished off an 89-yard drive. After Cousins scored from the 2 with 12:41 left in the half, Purdy found McCaffrey for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 5:15 remaining for a 21-7 advantage.

Matt Gay bombed a 50-yard field goal with 1:12 on the clock, cutting the Raiders' deficit to 21-10. Cousins bounced back from his first interception to hit Brock Bowers, who caught seven passes for 111 yards, with a 21-yard strike at the 9:29 mark of the third quarter.

Eddy Piniero rounded out the scoring on a 35-yard field goal with 5:21 left in the game.