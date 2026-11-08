Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes confident, but will undergo tests on injured elbow

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have additional testing to determine the health of his injured right elbow.

Mahomes said Sunday after leading the Chiefs to a 35-12 victory over the New York Jets that he was not pleased with the way his arm felt in the second half Sunday.

Mahomes came out of the game confident he's not facing a major injury after he completed 23 of 31 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

"From the stories you hear, whenever you can grab the ball and try to throw it, you can't throw," Mahomes said. "Once I threw the football, I knew it wasn't -- hopefully, I haven't done the test yet -- it wasn't ligament-type stuff, it was more muscle-type stuff."

Mahomes was drilled by Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey while raring back to fire a pass downfield with 1:33 left in the first half.

He came off the field supporting his right elbow with his left arm and appeared to be in significant pain.

Head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs would follow all of the proper steps to confirm Mahomes is not hurt. If upcoming tests give the Chiefs pause, Reid said the plan will be to "prepare Justin (Fields)" to face the Falcons on Sunday.

"Patrick took a pretty good shot to the throwing arm today and came off the field in some pain. We checked him out right away and he told us his elbow was sore, but he was determined to get back out there," Reid said. "He returned, made some throws, and kept competing the way he always does. He's one of the toughest players I've ever coached, and he doesn't like missing snaps."

Fields did not attempt a pass Sunday but ran twice for minus-1 yard.

Mahomes returned to start Week 1 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2025.