Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, Colts CB Charvarius Ward exit in third quarter

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was helped off the field in the third quarter with a left knee injury only a few plays after the Indianapolis Colts lost cornerback Charvarius Ward with a hamstring injury.

Ferguson caught a pass in the flat to quarterback Dak Prescott's left and was upended by a pair of Colts defenders. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher hit Ferguson as he flipped head over cleats at the Colts' 11 after an 11-yard gain. Ferguson motioned to the sideline and eventually made his way to the blue medical tent.

The drive ended when Brandon Aubrey drilled a 28-yard field goal to extend the Dallas lead to 20-10.

On the same drive in the third quarter and before the Ferguson injury, Ward exited the game grasping at his left hamstring.

Both players were listed as questionable to return.

Ward was in man coverage against CeeDee Lamb, who had six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown when Ward left the game.

Ferguson caught a touchdown pass in the second quarter.