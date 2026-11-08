Cowboys WR George Pickens, CB Joey Porter Jr. out vs. Colts

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are inactive for Sunday's game against the host Indianapolis Colts.

Pickens, who was listed as questionable, was limited all week in practice due to a hamstring injury. He also has been bothered by a shoulder injury since Dallas' 24-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 8.

He has 39 catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season for the Cowboys (3-5). CeeDee Lamb, Ryan Flournoy and Jonathan Mingo likely will lead the receiving corps on Sunday, although fellow receiver KaVontae Turpin also is inactive for the contest.

Porter, who is nursing an ankle injury, also was listed as questionable for the game. Cobie Durant likely will replace Porter in the secondary.

Linebackers DeMarvion Overshown, Tyrus Wheat, tight end Luke Schoonmaker and offensive guard Ajani Cornelius also were inactive for the Cowboys.

The Colts (2-6) listed linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, tight ends Will Mallory and Pharaoh Brown, Justin Walley, quarterback Riley Leonard, offensive tackle Charlie Heck and safety A.J. Haulcy as inactive.