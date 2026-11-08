Five field goals prove sufficient for Michigan State to beat Michigan

Liam Boyd kicked five field goals to lead Michigan State to a 15-6 win over rival Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Spartans (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) snapped a six-game losing streak overall and a four-game skid against the Wolverines (5-4, 2-4).

Michigan State entered the game last in the league in forced turnovers, but its defense produced four takeaways.

The Spartans outgained the Wolverines 298-192 in total yards and possessed the football for 38:07.

Alessio Milivojevic connected on 21 of 32 passes for 188 yards and Brandon Tullis rushed for 86 yards on 25 carries to lead Michigan State's offense.

Tommy Carr completed 14 of 26 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions for Michigan.

Michigan State took a 9-0 lead with 2:12 remaining in the third quarter on a 38-yard field goal by Boyd, which ended a 17-play, 79-yard drive that took 10:41 off the clock.

Following an interception by NiJhay Burt at the Michigan State 38-yard line, the Spartans drove 56 yards in 10 plays and took a 12-0 edge with 5:04 left in the game on a 24-yard field goal by Boyd.

After a fumble recovery, Michigan State went up 15-0 on a 49-yard field goal by Boyd with 4:09 remaining.

Michigan avoided what would have been its first home shutout since 1967 against Michigan State, cutting the Spartans' lead to 15-6 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Savion Hiter with 1:35 left. The two-point conversion attempt failed, and the ensuing onside kick was unsuccessful.

Michigan State held a 6-0 lead into halftime on a pair of second-quarter field goals by Boyd, one from 21 yards with 1:33 left and another from 37 yards with five seconds remaining.

Michigan's best chance to score in the first half came when it mounted a 13-play, 71-yard drive to the Michigan State 8-yard line, but it resulted in no points after a missed 26-yard field-goal attempt by Jacob Baggett.