Football legend Jack Ham hospitalized after 'medical emergency'

Penn State radio analyst Jack Ham, a former Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker, was hospitalized in stable condition on Saturday after a medical emergency in Seattle, according to coach Matt Campbell.

Ahead of Penn State's 28-25 win over Washington, Ham, 77, experienced the emergency while getting off one of the team buses.

Campbell praised the response of Ham's radio colleague, Steve Jones.

"First of all, I think we should all know Steve Jones and the heroic effort that he did for one of his, man, somebody he loves dearly," Campbell said. "And if it's not for Steve and what he did, I don't know if we would have as good of news as we do right now."

The coach also thanked Huskies athletic director Patrick Chun and Washington athletic staffers for their assistance.

Campbell added, "What Jack Ham means to Penn State football, how that guy played the game, how that guy still, to this day, serves our football program, it was awesome to be able to go win that football game for him and his family."

Ham played linebacker for Penn State from 1968-70, earning All-America honors in his final season and ultimately a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Steelers selected him in the second round of the 1971 draft, and he spent his entire 12-year NFL career in Pittsburgh. Ham was a six-time first-team All-Pro and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection who helped the Steelers win four Super Bowl championships. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.