Giants QB J.J. McCarthy (hip) exits, returns vs. Eagles

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy left with a hip injury Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles and was listed as questionable to return before returning later in the game.

On the Giants' second snap of the second half, McCarthy scrambled for 3 yards and was hit in the right (throwing) shoulder and side area by Philadelphia's Zack Baun. McCarthy returned for a handoff to Devin Singletary on the final play of the third quarter.

Jameis Winston relieved McCarthy. The Giants went on to punt, but after an Eagles three-and-out Winston led the Giants on a 14-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to take the lead at 13-8.

Winston made four starts for the Giants following Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury, which included tears to his left MCL, PCL and meniscus.

The Giants traded for McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings and elevated him to the starting role on Oct. 25 against the Houston Texans, a game New York won 27-21 in overtime. This was McCarthy's second start, with New York coming off its bye week.

McCarthy was 9-of-13 passing for 101 yards and rushed three times for 11 yards before his injury.