Joe Burrow, Bengals breeze past Falcons in Madrid

Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns to help the Cincinnati Bengals blow past the Atlanta Falcons for a 34-17 victory on Sunday in Madrid.

Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, while Tee Higgins hauled in two touchdowns for the Bengals (6-2).

Cincinnati won its fourth straight game and pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North.

Burrow also rushed for a touchdown for the Bengals, who held a 388-319 edge in total yards over Atlanta.

Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of 31 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (3-6), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Penix also was picked off by Barrett Carter on Atlanta's last drive.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown for Atlanta, which was penalized 12 times for 88 yards.

The Falcons trimmed its 14-point halftime deficit to 24-17 on Robinson's 1-yard rushing touchdown with 6:21 left in the third quarter.

Chase Brown rushed for gains of 11 and 19 yards on the next drive, before Burrow tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Higgins. That gave the Bengals a 31-17 edge with 2:09 remaining in the third.

Atlanta advanced to Cincinnati's 10-yard line, but a holding penalty and a subsequent incomplete pass forced a Nick Folk 38-yard field goal attempt, which missed wide left.

Evan McPherson hit a 43-yard field goal with 4:41 left in the fourth to seal Cincinnati's win.

Atlanta opened the international affair with a seven-play, 80-yard drive, taking a 7-0 lead on Penix's 1-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Woerner - the first score of the 29-year-old tight end's career.

Burrow and the Bengals answered with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Chase to even the score with 8:49 left in the first quarter.

Penix broke loose for a 23-yard scamper on Atlanta's next drive, before the Falcons reached the Bengals 7-yard line. From there, two penalties forced Atlanta to settle for Folk's 31-yard field goal.

Burrow hit Chase for two 13-yard gains on the ensuing possession, leading to a 1-yard quarterback sneak to give the Bengals a 14-10 advantage.

Cincinnati extended its lead to 21-10 on Burrow's 4-yard touchdown pass to Higgins, stamping an 88-yard drive that saw Chase catch five passes for 69 yards.

Following Atlanta's second straight punt, McPherson drilled a 57-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 24-10 halftime lead.