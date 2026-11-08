Michigan dismisses OC Jason Beck after latest offensive debacle

Michigan fired highly paid offensive coordinator Jason Beck on Sunday, one day after a lackluster 15-6 home loss to rival Michigan State.

The Wolverines managed just 192 yards and committed four turnovers against the Spartans, who entered the game winless in Big Ten play. Michigan did not score until 1:35 remained in the fourth quarter.

"The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense," Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham said in a news release. "We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful."

Jim Harding will serve as interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. He was serving as Michigan's assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

Beck was Whittingham's offensive coordinator at Utah in 2025 and took the job in Ann Arbor after Whittingham was hired as Michigan coach.

Beck signed a three-year, $9.15 million contract with Michigan that paid him an average of over $3 million annually.

According to ESPN, Beck will be owed up to $10.1 million in salary and retention bonuses.

"We appreciate the hard work and effort that Jason has dedicated to the program," Whittingham said. "Jason is a great man and coach, and unfortunately, it did not work out the way that we wanted it to at Michigan. We wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Harding was also with Whittingham at Utah. He spent 12 seasons on the Utes' staff.

It marked the second time in three games that the Wolverines scored just six points. The other was a 13-6 home loss against Indiana on Oct. 24.

Michigan (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) has scored fewer than 20 points six times and has one of the nation's poorest offenses. The Wolverines rank 126th nationally (of 138 teams) in scoring offense at 19.6 points per game and 132nd in total offense at 302.6.

Highly touted quarterback Bryce Underwood struggled, passing for 924 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. He lost his starting position to Tommy Carr, who has thrown for 641 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Michigan has struggled all season and one of the victories came in controversial fashion. Though the clock appeared to run out, the Wolverines were granted one extra second and converted a second-chance ‘Hail Mary' to record a 13-12 win over Western Michigan.