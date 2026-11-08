Mike Tirico to miss Bucs-Bears 'Sunday Night Football' game (NFL)

Jeff Hanisch

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Sports commentator Mike Tirico looks on prior to the game between Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

NFL

Mike Tirico to miss Bucs-Bears 'Sunday Night Football' game

By Field Level Media

Nov 8, 20262 hours ago

Mike Tirico will not announce Sunday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears for NBC.

Tirico said in a statement Sunday afternoon that he will miss the NFC contest at Chicago's Soldier Field because of a "health issue." He provided no other details.

NBC said that Noah Eagle will replace Tirico as the game's play-by-play announcer. Eagle will work alongside analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Melissa Stark.

Eagle, the son of longtime NFL and NBA announcer Ian Eagle, called No. 11 Notre Dame's victory over No. 1 Miami in South Bend, Ind., for NBC on Saturday night. He handles the play-by-play for Fighting Irish home games on the network.

Sunday's game was scheduled to be Tirico's 300th NFL broadcast, according to a profile of the announcer by The Athletic last week. Tirico, 59, said he expects to return to the air for the next "Sunday Night Football" game, a Week 10 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

He has been in the "SNF" booth since 2022 after succeeding Al Michaels.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...