Mike Tirico to miss Bucs-Bears 'Sunday Night Football' game

Mike Tirico will not announce Sunday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears for NBC.

Tirico said in a statement Sunday afternoon that he will miss the NFC contest at Chicago's Soldier Field because of a "health issue." He provided no other details.

NBC said that Noah Eagle will replace Tirico as the game's play-by-play announcer. Eagle will work alongside analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Melissa Stark.

Eagle, the son of longtime NFL and NBA announcer Ian Eagle, called No. 11 Notre Dame's victory over No. 1 Miami in South Bend, Ind., for NBC on Saturday night. He handles the play-by-play for Fighting Irish home games on the network.

Sunday's game was scheduled to be Tirico's 300th NFL broadcast, according to a profile of the announcer by The Athletic last week. Tirico, 59, said he expects to return to the air for the next "Sunday Night Football" game, a Week 10 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.

He has been in the "SNF" booth since 2022 after succeeding Al Michaels.