NFL roundup: Bengals rout Falcons in Madrid, tie AFC North lead

Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns to help the Cincinnati Bengals blow past the Atlanta Falcons for a 34-17 victory on Sunday in the NFL's second-ever game in Madrid.

Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, while Tee Higgins hauled in two touchdowns for the Bengals (6-2). Cincinnati won its fourth straight game and pulled into a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North.

Burrow also rushed for a touchdown for the Bengals, who held a 388-319 edge in total yards over Atlanta.

Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of 31 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Falcons (3-6), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Penix also was picked off by Barrett Carter on Atlanta's last drive. Bijan Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown for Atlanta, which was penalized 12 times for 88 yards.

Chiefs 35, Jets 12

Kenneth Walker rushed for 102 yards and scored three touchdowns Sunday, two on passes by Patrick Mahomes, as host Kansas City shook off a slow start to topple New York and end a two-game losing streak.

Kansas City (6-2) broke open a close game with two long touchdown drives in the third quarter. Travis Kelce scored on a 1-yard run and Walker scored on a 2-yard run to put the Chiefs up 28-12. Kansas City outgained New York 152 to -14 in the period.

Mahomes completed 23 of 31 passes for 242 yards despite suffering an injury to his throwing elbow in the second quarter. Geno Smith completed 18 of 32 passes for 165 yards for the Jets (2-7), who dropped their fourth straight game. He also was sacked five times.

Cowboys 27, Colts 23

Dak Prescott passed for 335 yards, and CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 195 yards before his defense made the decisive play to help Dallas escape Indianapolis with a victory.

Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs intercepted Daniel Jones with 35 seconds left to seal the win for Dallas. Dallas outgained the Colts 508-271, but the self-inflicted wounds kept things close until the final drive. The Cowboys (4-5) were penalized 14 times for 153 yards.

Jones threw for 180 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for the Colts (2-7). Jonathan Taylor was limited to 46 yards on 13 carries.

Giants 19, Eagles 11

J.J. McCarthy returned from an injury, Jameis Winston tossed his team's only touchdown during McCarthy's absence and New York tightened its grip on the NFC East with a win over host Philadelphia.

Dominic Zvada made all four field goals he tried for the Giants (5-2-1), who improved to 2-0-1 in their division and won at Philadelphia for the first time since 2013.

Joe Milton III made his Eagles debut in place of an ineffective Tanner McKee at quarterback. Milton was 18-of-34 passing for 169 yards and added a game-high 64 rushing yards on nine attempts, but the Eagles (2-7) still absorbed their seventh straight loss.

Saints 23, Browns 22 (OT)

Tyler Shough threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson on the first possession of overtime, and host New Orleans held on to defeat Cleveland.

After New Orleans took the lead in overtime, Shedeur Sanders threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr., but his two-point conversion pass was incomplete. Shough passed for 265 yards for the Saints (3-5), and Sanders, filling in for the injured Deshaun Watson (concussion), passed for 297 yards and two touchdowns for the Browns (5-4).

During a hectic fourth quarter, Sanders threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to KC Concepcion for a 13-9 lead. After Audric Estime's 2-yard touchdown run gave the Saints a 16-13 lead with 58 seconds remaining, Sanders drove Cleveland to Andre Szmyt's tying 51-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

Lions 19, Dolphins 9

Jahmyr Gibbs scored the game's lone touchdown and Jake Bates went 4-for-4 on field goals to help Detroit emerge with a win over Miami in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Gibbs ran for 74 yards on 20 carries and found the end zone with an 8-yard touchdown with 1:20 left in the third quarter to give the Lions a 16-6 lead. Detroit (6-2) sacked Miami quarterback Malik Willis three times and intercepted him once as the Lions withstood a tough defensive effort by the rebuilding Dolphins (1-7) to win its fourth in a row.

Zane Gonzalez went 3-for-4 on field goals, connecting from 34, 52 and 34 yards for the Dolphins.

Broncos 26, Panthers 21

Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns, and Denver put together a pair of long scoring drives after falling behind to beat Carolina in Charlotte.

The Broncos were saved by linebacker Nik Bonitto's strip sack and fumble recovery after the Panthers reached Denver territory with less than two minutes to play. Nix was 25-for-37 for 237 yards as the Broncos (7-2) won their fifth game in a row. He also threw an interception.

Bryce Young threw for three touchdowns but tossed a costly interception near the goal line in the third quarter in addition to fumbling late. He finished 28-for-39 for 276 yards for the Panthers (3-5), while Darren Waller hauled in eight receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Rams 20, Commanders 13

Puka Nacua had 14 catches for a season-best 150 yards and a touchdown, and Los Angeles won its third straight game by beating Washington in Landover, Md.

Matthew Stafford completed 26 of 43 passes for 228 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Rams (5-4). Nacua, who also ran twice for 20 yards, was three catches shy of his career-best 17 in Week 5 against Buffalo but injured his knee on the Rams' final offensive play of the game and will undergo an MRI exam on Monday.

Jayden Daniels was 24 of 35 for 274 yards and a touchdown for Washington (2-5-1), which was looking to win consecutive regular-season games for the first time since the final five games of 2024. The Commanders reached the Rams' 31 on their final drive, but a deep pass was incomplete and a lateral play came up far short.