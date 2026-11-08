Packers pick off Drake Maye 3 times, offense hums in win over Patriots

Jordan Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, and Christian Watson had a career-high 171 receiving yards to propel the Green Bay Packers to a 45-27 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Watson caught seven passes, including one TD catch. Matthew Golden added 10 receptions for 164 yards and a TD.

Love also had a rushing TD, and Green Bay (6-3) received three field goals from Trey Smack.

New England (5-4) turned the ball over four times. Drake Maye was 21 of 38 for 299 yards and three touchdowns, but the Packers intercepted Maye three times in the first half.

New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson caught a TD pass, but he suffered a knee injury in the second half and didn't return to the game.

Green Bay struck first when Love scored on a 13-yard run after Xavier McKinney intercepted Maye's first pass of the game. It was the first of two passes McKinney intercepted in the game.

Golden helped the Packers double their lead when he caught a 5-yard pass from Love on Green Bay's next possession. Golden caught three passes for 70 yards on the seven-play, 86-yard scoring drive.

It was 17-0 after Smack made a 41-yard field goal with 13:37 remaining in the second quarter, but Maye tossed a 30-yard TD pass to Stevenson that helped cut Green Bay's lead to 17-7 with 9:23 left in the first half.

The Packers scored again after McKinney's second interception. Kaleb Johnson found the end zone from 2 yards away to help extend the lead to 24-7 with 4:45 remaining in the first half.

New England responded with Maye's 8-yard TD pass to Efton Chism. The Andy Borregales PAT sliced Green Bay's lead to 24-14, which held up as the halftime score.

The Packers added 17 points to their lead in the third quarter. A 10-yard pass from Love to Savion Williams, Smack's 51-yard field goal and a 39-yard pass from Love to Watson were the scoring plays.

Smack's third field goal was a 38-yarder that put the Packers in front 45-21 with 11:51 to play, and Corey Kiner wrapped up the scoring on a 4-yard TD run with 3:54 left.