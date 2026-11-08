Packers say RB Josh Jacobs has fractured finger

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs fractured a finger during the first quarter Sunday at the New England Patriots, coach Matt LaFleur revealed postgame.

Jacobs had four carries for 5 yards before he left the game, initially ruled questionable to return with a hand injury, but he did not return. The 28-year-old appeared to get his right hand stuck in an opponent's face mask.

LaFleur did not say which finger was broken, but he left open the possibility of Jacobs playing through the injury.

"Hopefully, we can do something to allow him to go out there, but he was just having a hard time gripping the ball," LaFleur said.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 first-team All-Pro is in his third season in Green Bay. Sunday was his third game back after missing the first six weeks of the season while on the commissioner's exempt list following an offseason arrest for domestic abuse-related charges. Jacobs pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in September. He was convicted of battery, fined $1,000 and agreed to a deferred judgment agreement on a charge of damage to property.

The Packers (6-3) also lost linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper to a chest injury during the 45-27 victory in Foxborough, Mass.