Puka Nacua, Myles Garrett shine as Rams beat Commanders

Puka Nacua had 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, and the Los Angeles Rams won their third straight game 20-13 over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Matthew Stafford completed 26 of 43 passes for 228 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Rams (5-4). Nacua, who also ran twice for 20 yards, was three catches shy of his career-best 17 in Week 5 against Buffalo.

Los Angeles defensive end Myles Garrett had three sacks, forced a fumble and was penalized twice in his first action since Week 1.

Jayden Daniels was 24 of 35 for 274 yards and a touchdown for Washington (2-5-1), which was looking to win consecutive regular-season games for the first time since the final five games of 2024.

Los Angeles took the lead for good with a 12-play, 65-yard drive. Stafford hit Nacua for 19 yards on third-and-11 from the Commanders' 36, and five plays later Nacua made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone for a 7-yard score. The Rams moved ahead 20-13 with 12:51 left in the game.

Later, the Commanders started a drive on their 12 with 5:26 remaining. Daniels moved the Commanders across midfield but was sacked by Garrett for a 12-yard loss on third-and-5 at the 38. Daniels' fourth-down pass was incomplete.

Taking over on their nine with 52 seconds remaining, Daniels hit Stefon Diggs for 42 yards. After a completion to Jaden Bradley to reach the Rams' 31, a deep pass was incomplete and a lateral play came up far short.

Trailing 10-6 at halftime, the Rams received the second-half kickoff and drove 69 yards. Stafford hit Nacua for gains of 12 and 15, and Blake Corum carried three straight times for 28 yards to the Washington 14. After Stafford hit Tyler Higbee for 13 yards, Corum bulled in from the 1-yard line and Los Angeles led 13-10.

Later in the quarter, Nick Cross intercepted Stafford's throw to Nacua, giving Washington possession at the Rams' 27. Drew Stevens' 41-yard field goal tied it at 13 with 3:24 left in the quarter.

The teams traded first-quarter field goals.

On the first play of the second quarter, Daniels threw a screen pass to Rachaad White, who raced 45 yards to the 7, and on the next play Daniels hit Van Jefferson for a touchdown.

Late in the half, the teams traded turnovers, with Garrett forcing a Daniels fumble that Los Angeles recovered on the Washington 45. Stafford hit Nacua for 15 yards on fourth-and-3, but the Rams settled for a field goal as the half expired.