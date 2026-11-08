Purdue ousts DC Kevin Kane again

Purdue fired defensive coordinator Kevin Kane on Sunday, the second time he's been let go from the same job in two years.

The school announced his firing, which came less than 24 hours from the Boilermakers' 34-29 loss to Maryland on Saturday. The Terrapins came into the game winless in Big Ten play.

Purdue stands at 3-6 overall (2-4 Big Ten) in head coach Barry Odom's second season at the helm. The Boilermakers have lost three games in a row.

Odom replaced Ryan Walters, who was fired in December 2024 after a 1-11 (0-9 Big Ten) season. Also fired was Walters' defensive coordinator -- Kane.

Kane, 42, resurfaced in Minnesota, coaching the outside linebackers and nickel backs in 2025. Before this season, Odom invited him back to retake his position as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Following the loss on Saturday, Purdue's defense was 123rd among 138 FBS programs, having allowed 415.4 yards per game, 6.80 yards per play and 37 touchdowns over nine games.

Its red zone defense stands 128th and rushing defense 99th, with Purdue 126th in passing yards allowed. Purdue has given up 291 points on the season and scored 265.

Kane is owed $141,667 for the remainder of this season and $1 million for next season. That will be paid to him regardless of whether he has another job.