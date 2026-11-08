Rams star WR Puka Nacua (knee) injured late in win over Commanders

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Puka Nacua sustained a knee injury during the team's final offensive play against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and will undergo an MRI exam, according to multiple reports after Sunday's game.

Nacua was injured on a 5-yard run late in the 20-13 road victory over the Commanders. He took a hard hit but got up rather quickly.

Nacua wasn't asked about his knee following the contest. In the third quarter, he was examined for a possible concussion before being cleared.

Nacua had another big performance as he caught 14 passes for a season-best 150 yards and a touchdown. It marked the ninth time Nacua has posted 150 or more yards in a game.

His receptions were his third most in a game and three shy of his career best set against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

Nacua, 25, has caught 25 passes over the past two games and has 70 in seven 2026 appearances. He has 715 receiving yards and four touchdown catches.