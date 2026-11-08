Reports: Vikings to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr. to active roster

The Minnesota Vikings will sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their 53-man roster ahead of the team's Monday night home game against the Buffalo Bills, multiple outlets reported Sunday.

Beckham has been on the Vikings' practice squad since signing with the club on Oct. 12.

Minnesota is reportedly elevating Beckham after ruling wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) out for Monday's game.

Beckham began the season with the New York Giants but was released by the club on Sept. 29. He made the team out of training camp after signing as a free agent in the offseason and he was expected to contribute as a third or fourth receiver, but he was targeted just once, with no catches, in three games.

Giants coach John Harbaugh said after the release that the team wasn't "getting enough" from Beckham.

Beckham, who turned 34 last week, has 575 career receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns over 11 NFL seasons. The Giants drafted him in the first round (12th overall) out of LSU in 2014.

He played five seasons with Giants (2014-18), and then went on to play for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins before returning to the Giants this year.

He missed the 2022 and 2025 seasons as a free agent. He also served a six-game suspension last year for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.