Streaking Broncos surge late, hang on to top slumping Panthers

Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and the Denver Broncos put together a pair of long scoring drives after falling behind to beat the Carolina Panthers 26-21 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

The Broncos were saved by linebacker Nik Bonitto's strip sack and fumble recovery after the Panthers reached Denver territory with less than two minutes to play.

Nix was 25-for-37 for 237 yards as the Broncos (7-2) won their fifth game in a row. He also threw an interception.

Carolina's Bryce Young threw for three touchdowns but tossed a costly interception near the goal line in the third quarter in addition to fumbling late. He finished 28-for-39 for 276 yards. Chuba Hubbard rushed for 79 yards on 16 carries.

The Panthers (3-5), who committed 13 penalties for 119 yards, are now on a three-game losing streak and 1-3 at home for the season.

Carolina took its first lead by driving 65 yards after the second-half kickoff, with Young throwing 15 yards to Darren Waller.

After a Denver punt, the Panthers drove to the Broncos' 1-yard line. Devon Key intercepted Young's first-down pass in the end zone.

The Broncos drove 80 yards on the ensuing drive and scored on Jonah Coleman's 9-yard run with 10:17 remaining, though a failed two-point conversion attempt left the score at 19-14.

Another three-and-out by the Panthers set up the Broncos for a 61-yard touchdown drive. Nix connected with Pat Bryant for a 26-yard touchdown with 5:41 left.

Carolina used 12 plays to close the gap on Young's 4-yard TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan with 3:05 remaining. The 64-yard drive included two fourth-down conversions, including a fourth-and-18.

The Broncos scored on their first two possessions for a 10-0 lead.

Wil Lutz kicked a 26-yard field goal to open the scoring. After a Carolina punt, Denver went 81 yards with Courtland Sutton scoring on a 3-yard toss from Nix.

The Panthers punted to end their first two possessions before Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 43-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.

Denver had a chance to expand its lead by driving to the Panthers 19, but Corey Thornton picked off Nix.

Of Carolina's 148 yards of offense in the first half, 86 came on its final drive before the break. That 14-play march ended with Young's 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble.

The Broncos responded with a 48-yard Lutz field goal for a 13-7 halftime edge.